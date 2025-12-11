PSG bus stoned in Bilbao after Champions League draw

+ ↺ − 16 px

After a 0-0 draw between Athletic Bilbao and PSG in the Champions League, the Paris team’s bus was attacked during the night outside their hotel in the Basque Country. The club had to arrange alternative transport to leave northern Spain Thursday morning.

The bus carrying Luis Enrique’s players was stoned while parked in front of the hotel. No players were inside at the time. The vehicle, stationed near the European champions’ accommodation in central Bilbao, was damaged in the middle of the night, News.Az reports, citing RMC Sport.

PSG quickly arranged a replacement bus. The team left the hotel around 9:30 a.m. and took off from the Basque region at 10:40 a.m., with an expected landing in Paris at 11:55 a.m. Two visible cracks had appeared on the original bus, prompting the club to switch vehicles for the journey to the airport.

The journey was tense from the start. On Tuesday, PSG’s flight faced severe turbulence, forcing a turbulent landing. Security was also heightened around San Mamés stadium due to the expected fiery atmosphere and past incidents in 2011, when ultras of both clubs clashed. Over 600 local Basque police officers (Ertzaintza) were deployed in addition to regular forces.

This is the second instance this week of a visiting team’s bus being attacked. In Italy, Juventus’ bus was stoned by Napoli fans during a Serie A match, damaging several windows after anger over former hero Luciano Spalletti coaching the rival team.

Despite the disruptions, PSG remains in strong position to qualify directly for the Champions League knockout stage, sitting third behind Arsenal and Bayern Munich after a hard-fought match.

News.Az