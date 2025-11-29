Alonso looks for complete performance as Real Madrid visits Girona

+ ↺ − 16 px

Real Madrid visit Girona on Sunday with coach Xabi Alonso seeking a steadier league display after a wild 4-3 Champions League win away to Olympiacos in midweek, News.az reports, citing BBC.

Kylian Mbappe hit four goals and Vinicius Junior repeatedly unsettled the Greek side's high defensive line, easing some pressure after recent poor performances. But conceding three times to inferior opposition remains a concern for Alonso, who is still without Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal and Antonio Rudiger, while Dean Huijsen is a doubt after a muscle strain ruled him out in midweek.

Alvaro Carreras filled in as a makeshift central defender alongside Raul Asensio against Olympiacos, though there is a chance Alonso could use Aurelien Tchouameni at center-back following his return from injury.

Injuries have forced Madrid to field 12 different back fours this season, but there is no doubt over the front line of Mbappe and Vinicius.

"We need the feeling of winning away from home in La Liga... we need a good game, we have got some people back and we have a better feeling," said Alonso.

"We have had good moments in our play, but we need to dominate and have control, although we have improved in defense, although I am not happy with the goals that we have received in recent games," added the coach.

Girona have shown signs of improvement but remain in the bottom three, and coach Michel Sanchez has yet to take a point off Real Madrid since joining the Catalan club.

News.Az