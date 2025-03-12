PSG stun Liverpool on penalties to reach Champions League quarters, Bayern cruise past Leverkusen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Paris Saint-Germain triumphed 4-1 in a dramatic penalty shoot-out over Liverpool, progressing to the Champions League quarter-finals after a 1-1 draw on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich completed a 5-0 aggregate victory over Bayer Leverkusen, while Barcelona and Inter Milan also booked their places in the next round, News.Az reports.

At Anfield, PSG fought back from Liverpool’s late winner in the first leg to force extra-time. Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal of the night, sending the tie to penalties, where goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma redeemed himself after criticism earlier in the campaign. He made two crucial saves, denying Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones, as PSG converted all their penalties to progress.

Bayern Munich, led by Harry Kane, sealed their place in the quarter-finals with a 2-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen, securing a 5-0 aggregate victory. Kane netted a tap-in goal in the second half, while Alphonso Davies added a second to complete the rout. Bayern will face either Borussia Dortmund or Lille in the next stage.

Barcelona advanced with a 3-1 win over Benfica, thanks to goals from Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. Yamal played a key role in both opening goals, while Raphinha scored twice to put the tie beyond Benfica’s reach. The match was played with heavy hearts after the sudden passing of Barcelona club doctor Carles Minarro.

Finally, Inter Milan edged Feyenoord 2-1 on the night and 4-2 on aggregate. Marcus Thuram and Hakan Calhanoglu both found the net, with Feyenoord's Jakub Moder scoring a consolation from the penalty spot.

PSG will now face either Aston Villa or Club Brugge in the quarter-finals, while the other teams look ahead to their next challenges.

