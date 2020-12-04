Yandex metrika counter

Public transport suspends operation from today till December 7

Public transport will not operate in the country from today until 06:00 December 7, according to the decision by the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Under the decision, from November 21 at 00:00 to December 28 at 06:00 public transport will not operate in the territory of all country on weekends.

According to the decision, public transport will not operate from December 5, at 00:00 until December 7 at 06:00.

The operation of the Baku Metro has been suspended till December 28.


