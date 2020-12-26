Public transport will not operate on weekends in Azerbaijan until January 31, 2021: Cabinet of Ministers

The corresponding decision was made by the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the resolution of the Operational Headquarters, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country, public transport throughout the country will not work on the following days in 2021:

- from 00:00 on January 2 to 06:00 on January 4;

- from 00:00 January 9 to 06:00 January 11;

- from 00:00 January 16 to 06:00 January 18;

- from 00:00 January 23 to 06:00 January 25;

- from 00:00 on January 30 to 06:00 on January 31.

This resolution comes will go into force on December 28, 2020.

News.Az