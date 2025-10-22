Punjabi singer Teji Kahlon shot by gang in Canada

+ ↺ − 16 px

Punjabi singer Teji Kahlon was shot in Canada in a targeted attack claimed by men linked to gangster Rohit Godara.

In a social media post, the gang accused Kahlon of supplying weapons and money to rival gangs and acting as an informant, News.Az reports, citing NDTV.

The attackers, named as Mahender Saran Dilana, Rahul Rinau, and Vicky Phalwan, said Kahlon was shot in the stomach. "We carried out the shooting in Canada at Teji Kahlon. He was shot in the stomach. If he understands, fine. If not, next time we will finish him," the post read.

The gang warned others, including businessmen, builders, and financial intermediaries, against helping rival groups. They said anyone assisting their enemies would be considered an enemy themselves, and their families would face consequences. "This is just the beginning. Watch what happens next," the post concluded.

The shooting follows a similar attack days earlier in the United States, when Hari Boxer, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was targeted. Rohit Godara claimed responsibility for that attack as well, stating that he and Goldy Brar orchestrated the shooting in California, which left one of Boxer’s associates dead and another hospitalized.

The incident highlights rising gang violence affecting the Punjabi community in North America, with high-profile figures increasingly being targeted.

News.Az