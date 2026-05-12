Tamil Nadu CM Vijay orders closure of 717 liquor shops

According to an official statement, the decision targets shops situated within 500 metres of sensitive locations across the state. Of the 717 outlets identified, 276 are near places of worship, 186 are close to educational institutions, and 255 are located near bus terminuses, News.Az reports, citing The Hindu.

The move comes as part of a broader policy shift by the new state government aimed at addressing long-standing public concerns over alcohol accessibility in densely populated areas.

C. Joseph Vijay, who assumed office on May 10, has positioned social welfare and public safety as key priorities in his early decisions.

TASMAC currently operates 4,765 retail liquor outlets across Tamil Nadu, making it one of the largest state-run alcohol retail networks in India.

The closure order follows growing demands from sections of civil society, women’s groups, and political parties calling for stricter regulation of liquor sales, especially near schools and religious sites.

In his first days in office, Vijay has also announced measures including free electricity for eligible households and new initiatives focused on women’s safety and anti-narcotics enforcement, signaling an early focus on welfare-oriented governance.

The government has directed that the closures be completed within two weeks, though further implementation details are yet to be announced.