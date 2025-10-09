Putin advocates for stronger Russia-Central Asia ties at the Dushanbe summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the second Russia-Central Asia summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

During the summit, leaders agreed to bolster economic integration, increase cooperation in energy and infrastructure, and strengthen coordination on regional security, News.Az reports citign Anadolu agency.

The summit brought together the leaders of former Soviet republics Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan alongside Russia, focusing on deepening cooperation in trade, finance, logistics, and environmental management.

A final communique and a Joint Action Plan for 2025-2027 were adopted to advance regional partnerships across multiple sectors.

Economic cooperation, regional connectivity

Putin said Russia remains committed to strengthening its “strategic partnership and alliance” with Central Asian countries while expanding “mutually beneficial political, economic, and humanitarian ties.”

He said Russia’s trade turnover with the five Central Asian states exceeded $45 billion last year, describing it as a “strong result” with “significant potential for further growth.”

Russia’s cumulative investment in the region has surpassed $20 billion, with around 25,000 companies operating with Russian capital.

“Industrial cooperation is expanding dynamically. With Russia’s participation, industrial parks, trading houses, and major projects are being implemented in the automotive, agricultural machinery, and energy sectors,” Putin said.

He added that the transition toward the use of national currencies in settlements is advancing rapidly, strengthening the region’s financial independence. “A systematic transition to national currencies is underway, and our financial messaging systems are already being widely used,” he said.

Energy and environmental projects

The Russian president underscored joint projects in the energy field, including the modernization of hydroelectric power plants built during the Soviet era and the development of new facilities.

“Russia and the five Central Asian countries are deepening their partnership not only in hydrocarbons but also in the construction of nuclear power plants using the most modern Russian technologies,” he said.

Putin added that Russia had already allocated more than $33 million for joint environmental and water projects, including programs for the efficient use of transboundary rivers and the restoration of the Aral Sea region.

“These initiatives are crucial for ensuring sustainable water management and improving ecological conditions across our shared region,” he said.

Security concerns over Afghanistan

Turning to regional security, Putin said the situation in Afghanistan remains a key concern for all neighboring countries.

“Unfortunately, terrorist groups continue to exploit Afghan territory to spread extremist ideology and engage in criminal activity,” he said, adding that Russia was ready to cooperate with the Afghan authorities in combating terrorism and drug trafficking.

“We see that the current Afghan authorities are showing readiness for constructive cooperation in various fields, including the fight against terrorism and drugs, and we are certainly ready to support these aspirations,” he added.

Iran and regional diplomacy

Putin also addressed developments concerning Iran’s nuclear program, stressing that all issues should be resolved through diplomatic dialogue.

“There is no reasonable alternative to negotiations,” he said, highlighting that Moscow remains in “close contact” with Tehran and that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had confirmed Iran’s commitment to cooperation.

He added that Russia also maintained “trusting contacts” with Israel, emphasizing the importance of preventing regional confrontation and promoting stability.

