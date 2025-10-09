Aliyev highlights growing trade ties with Russia during Dushanbe meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the growing trade relations between Azerbaijan and Russia during a meeting with his counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Dushanbe today.

“There is positive momentum in the development of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia,” the president said, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“As you noted, not only trade and economic relations but also all other areas have seen successful development this year. There is positive momentum in the growth of trade turnover,” President Aliyev added.

