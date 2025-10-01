News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Dushanbe Summit
Tag:
Dushanbe Summit
Dushanbe summit: A new era of security and trade cooperation across Eurasia
13 Oct 2025-10:50
Putin advocates for stronger Russia-Central Asia ties at the Dushanbe summit
09 Oct 2025-22:10
Latest News
Airport strike delays flights in Kenya’s capital Nairobi
Watch Live:
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts
VIDEO: Russia’s Ukraine focus opens space for US in South Caucasus, expert says
60 more families return to Khojaly, Hadrut and Girmizi Bazar
Russia urged to be expelled from South America
Severe storm batters New Zealand’s North Island
Verdict due tomorrow in Ruben Vardanyan trial
Scandinavian Airlines flight makes emergency landing after power bank overheats
UK may speed up plan to reach 3% defence spending
Tokyo stocks fall after weak GDP data
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31