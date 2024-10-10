Putin and Pezeshkian will have a serious conversation
Russian and Iranian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian will have a serious conversation in Ashgabat, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, News.Az reports citing TASS .
They will discuss a wide range of topics: from bilateral relations to the situation in the Middle East.
These are primarily bilateral Russian-Iranian relations, he said about the agenda of the talks. We have fairly close relations in a variety of sectors. But, of course, the situation in the Middle East will not be ignored, it will also be on the agenda. In any case, there will be a serious conversation. This is the first meeting of the presidents."
They will discuss a wide range of topics: from bilateral relations to the situation in the Middle East.
These are primarily bilateral Russian-Iranian relations, he said about the agenda of the talks. We have fairly close relations in a variety of sectors. But, of course, the situation in the Middle East will not be ignored, it will also be on the agenda. In any case, there will be a serious conversation. This is the first meeting of the presidents."