Putin and Pezeshkian will have a serious conversation

Russian and Iranian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian will have a serious conversation in Ashgabat, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, News.Az reports citing TASS .

They will discuss a wide range of topics: from bilateral relations to the situation in the Middle East.

These are primarily bilateral Russian-Iranian relations, he said about the agenda of the talks. We have fairly close relations in a variety of sectors. But, of course, the situation in the Middle East will not be ignored, it will also be on the agenda. In any case, there will be a serious conversation. This is the first meeting of the presidents."

