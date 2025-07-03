Putin and Trump discuss Ukraine, Iran in nearly hour-long call

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke for nearly an hour on Thursday, discussing the Ukraine conflict and Middle East tensions, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

During the call, Trump raised the issue of bringing the Ukraine war to a swift end. Putin responded that Russia remains open to a negotiated settlement but will not abandon its goals in Ukraine, Ushakov told reporters.

"We continue to seek a negotiated solution on Ukraine," Putin said, according to the Kremlin aide. Putin emphasized that Russia is "ready to keep talking" while maintaining its focus on removing what Moscow calls the "root causes" of the conflict, which is now in its fourth year.

The leaders also had a detailed discussion about Iran and the Middle East situation. Putin stressed the importance of resolving Iran-related issues "exclusively by diplomatic means," Ushakov said.

The call did not include any concrete discussion about a potential face-to-face meeting between the two presidents, though they agreed to continue their dialogue. The leaders also did not discuss the halting of some U.S. weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

Ushakov noted that Russia’s position remains that peace talks on Ukraine should be conducted directly between Moscow and Kyiv, adding that "the U.S. understands that."

News.Az