Putin appoints Alexander Darchiev as Russian ambassador to US

Alexander Darchiev, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North Atlantic Department, has been appointed as ambassador to the United States.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the matter, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"[I hereby decree] to appoint Alexander Nikitich Darchiev as the Russian Federation’s ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the United States of America and the permanent observer of the Russian Federation at the Organization of American States in Washington," the decree, published on the official portal of legal information, reads.

Russian Ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiev. Photo: @МИД России, Telegram

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, an agreement to ensure the swiftest appointment of Russian and US ambassadors was reached at the February 18 Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia. Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s previous envoy to the US, completed his mission to Washington in October 2024.

News.Az