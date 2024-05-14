Putin appoints Russia's new government

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed several more ministers and deputy prime ministers, according to relevant presidential decrees.

This is the first Russian government formed under the new procedure envisaged by the 2020 constitutional amendments. Before being appointed, all candidates were considered and approved by the parliament. Once approved by either of the houses of parliament, the candidates could not be rejected by the president.Along with the prime minister, the new Russian government consists of 10 deputy prime ministers and 21 ministers. The number of ministries remains unchanged compared to the previous government. Five ministers, namely the interior, foreign, defence, emergencies, and justice ministers are subordinate directly to the president, while the rest are accountable to the prime minister.

