Putin, Bennett hold closed-door meeting in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett hold a closed-door meeting in the Kremlin, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, News.az reports citing TASS.

Negotiations between Putin and Bennett are currently taking place in the Kremlin.

The situation around Ukraine is being discussed.

"The situation around Ukraine is being discussed," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said no media statement is planned following the meeting.

