Putin briefs China's Xi on US-Russia talks - Kremlin

"[President] Vladimir Putin informed the Chinese president about recent Russian-American discussions," the Kremlin said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

"The Chinese side expressed support for the dialogue between Russia and the United States and offered assistance in seeking peaceful solutions to the Ukrainian conflict."

A summit took place in Riyadh on February 18 between representatives of Russia and the United States. The diplomats from both countries focused primarily on the challenges in Russian-US relations and took steps to initiate negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict. Both Moscow and Washington express optimism for a peaceful political and diplomatic resolution, with Beijing aligning with the same stance.