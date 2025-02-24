Yandex metrika counter

Putin briefs China's Xi on US-Russia talks - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed Chinese President Xi Jinping by phone on recent discussions between Moscow and Washington, with Beijing expressing support, according to the Kremlin.

"[President] Vladimir Putin informed the Chinese president about recent Russian-American discussions," the Kremlin said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

"The Chinese side expressed support for the dialogue between Russia and the United States and offered assistance in seeking peaceful solutions to the Ukrainian conflict."

A summit took place in Riyadh on February 18 between representatives of Russia and the United States. The diplomats from both countries focused primarily on the challenges in Russian-US relations and took steps to initiate negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict. Both Moscow and Washington express optimism for a peaceful political and diplomatic resolution, with Beijing aligning with the same stance.

After the start of contacts with the US, Putin mentioned his intention to inform the BRICS partners on the progress of the dialogue. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that one of the first discussions could be a conversation with the Chinese president.

