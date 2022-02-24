Putin calls military operation in Ukraine 'a forced measure'
"The special military operation in Donbass is a forced measure, Russia had no other option," Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with business representatives, News.Az reports citing local media.
Putin also said that there was no other way to defend his country amid "risks that threatened Russia's very existence."
"We do not seek to harm the world order," he added.