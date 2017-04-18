Putin congratulates Erdogan on outcome of Turkey's Constitutional referendum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated in a phone call Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the positive results of the referendum on amendments to the Constitution, the Kremlin press service said, Sputnik reported.

"Vladimir Putin congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the successful outcome of a referendum on constitutional changes in Turkey," the press service said in a statement.

According to the statement, Putin and Erdogan exchanged of views on the situation in Syria and stressed the need to strengthen the ceasefire regime in the war-torn country, as well as to promote the inter-Syrian negotiation process in the Astana and Geneva formats.

The leaders also reiterated the importance of a thorough and impartial international investigation into the alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria's Idlib province, the Kremlin said.

News.Az

