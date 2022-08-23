Putin discusses upcoming SCO summit with Tajik counterpart: Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the upcoming SCO summit in Uzbekistan with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon in a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin press service said, News.Az reports.

The presidents exchanged views on some topical issues of further development of friendly Russian-Tajiki relations, as well as the topic of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand in September, the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the press service of the Tajik leader, Putin and Rakhmon also discussed topical international problems and some issues of regional cooperation, including ensuring regional security with an emphasis on the situation in Afghanistan.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue contacts on these issues and noted the importance of further building multifaceted cooperation between the parties.

News.Az