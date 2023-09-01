Putin, Erdogan to meet for talks in Sochi on Sept 4: Kremlin spokesman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi on September 4, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"It is true that the talks will be held on Monday. They will be in Sochi in the middle of the day," Peskov said.

It will be the first meeting between the two leaders since the grain deal was discontinued. Previously they met in person in Astana on October 13 last year. The presidents of Russia and Türkiye maintain permanent communication. The latest telephone conversation between Putin and Erdogan took place on August 2. The Turkish leader visited Russia over a year ago. His meeting with Putin took place in Sochi on August 5, 2022.

News.Az