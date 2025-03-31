Putin extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to Russian Muslims

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended Eid al-Fitr greetings to Russian Muslims, celebrating the end of Ramadan, News.Az informs via Mehr.

"I’m sending you my warmest congratulations on the Eid al-Fitr holiday. Marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, this ancient and important holiday symbolizes a quest for spiritual growth, kindness, and compassion," reads a congratulatory letter posted on the website of the Central Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Russia.

Putin noted the important contribution of Muslim organizations to Russia’s public and spiritual life and their role in charitable, educational, and patriotic projects and initiatives.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also congratulated Muslims on the occasion of the holiday.

