Putin, Iranian president continue talks over working lunch at Kremlin

President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran continued talks over a working lunch at the Kremlin, News.az reports.

The talks involve both countries’ delegations. Earlier, Putin and Raisi held a closed-door meeting.

The presidents of Russia and Iran last met on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand in September 2022. The leaders held bilateral talks, particularly pointing out that Moscow and Tehran shared similar or the same views on many international issues, while cooperation between the two countries was progressing in all areas.

News.Az