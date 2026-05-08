Russia says Ukraine launched major drone attack before Victory Day celebrations - VIDEO

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Russia said Ukraine launched a large-scale drone attack overnight, with Russian air defenses reportedly shooting down 347 drones across more than 20 regions, including Moscow.

According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the attack became one of the largest aerial assaults since the start of the full-scale war more than four years ago. The ministry said dozens more drones were launched later during the day, some again targeting the Russian capital, News.Az reports, citing Associated Press.

The strikes caused disruptions at Moscow’s three main airports — Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, and Vnukovo — where nearly 100 flights were delayed or canceled by midday, according to Russian media reports.

The attacks came ahead of Russia’s Victory Day celebrations on May 9, one of the country’s most important national holidays marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. Russian authorities have announced a unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine for Friday and Saturday.

Ukraine earlier responded with its own temporary suspension of hostilities beginning Tuesday midnight. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of ignoring the gesture and continuing attacks against Ukrainian territory.

Zelenskyy said Russia continued using drones, missiles, artillery, and glide bombs against civilian areas, including energy infrastructure and rail networks. In Kharkiv, a Russian drone strike reportedly wounded nine people, including three children.

Security concerns have intensified ahead of the Moscow celebrations. Russian authorities announced that mobile internet and text messaging services would be shut down in the capital on May 9 as part of additional security measures.

For the first time in nearly two decades, the traditional Victory Day parade in Moscow will reportedly not include tanks, missiles, or other military equipment. Russia’s Defense Ministry cited the current operational situation as the reason for the change.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said additional security steps were necessary due to what he described as a complex operational environment and concerns over possible Ukrainian attacks.

Several foreign leaders are expected to attend the Victory Day ceremonies, including representatives from Belarus, Malaysia, Laos, and Slovakia.

Russia also warned Ukraine against disrupting the celebrations, with officials stating that Moscow was prepared to take decisive retaliatory action if attacks continued. Russian authorities additionally advised foreign embassies and international organizations in Kyiv to evacuate their offices in case of further escalation.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military said its air defenses intercepted 92 out of 102 drones launched by Russia overnight, as fighting and aerial attacks continue on both sides.

News.Az