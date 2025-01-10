Putin open to talks with Trump, says Kremlin

Putin open to talks with Trump, says Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has expressed support for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's willingness to resolve issues through dialogue, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

He reaffirmed Russian President Vladimir Putin's readiness to engage in talks with Trump, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. There may be progress on setting up a meeting between Trump and Putin after Trump is sworn in on Jan. 20, Peskov stated. Trump said on Thursday a meeting was being set up between him and Putin, but offered no timeline.Trump said repeatedly during his election campaign that he could end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours, but he and advisers have suggested more recently that it could be resolved within months of him taking office.His impending return to the White House has sparked hope of a diplomatic resolution, but it has also led to fears in Kyiv that a quick peace deal could come at a high price for Ukraine.Peskov said Putin had repeatedly stated his willingness to hold talks with international leaders, including Trump."No conditions are required for this, (only) a mutual desire and political will to conduct a dialogue and resolve existing problems through dialogue is required," he said."We see that Mr. Trump also declares his readiness to resolve problems through dialogue, we welcome this."Peskov said there were no specific plans for a meeting yet, but that Russia was working on the assumption that both sides were open to it. "Apparently, after Mr. Trump enters the Oval Office, there will be some movement."

News.Az