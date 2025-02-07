Yandex metrika counter

Putin orders a shift in Russia's economic growth structure

  • World
  • Share
Putin orders a shift in Russia's economic growth structure
Sergei Bobylev / Sputnik, Kremlin Pool via AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the need to shift the structure of the country’s economic growth and focus on developing a supply-side economy during a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Development of the economy of supply is among critical areas. We need to change the structure of such growth. I have already said it is important everywhere, in all regions of our country, to create new plants, new jobs. And the work at such plants should be definitely based on modern principles of governance and on a new technological base," the Russian leader said.

At the same time, the economic growth rates in Russia turned out to be higher than growth rates in the United States and other developed economies, the President added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      