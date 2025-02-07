Putin orders a shift in Russia's economic growth structure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the need to shift the structure of the country’s economic growth and focus on developing a supply-side economy during a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Development of the economy of supply is among critical areas. We need to change the structure of such growth. I have already said it is important everywhere, in all regions of our country, to create new plants, new jobs. And the work at such plants should be definitely based on modern principles of governance and on a new technological base," the Russian leader said.

At the same time, the economic growth rates in Russia turned out to be higher than growth rates in the United States and other developed economies, the President added.

News.Az