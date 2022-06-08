Putin, Raisi discuss prospects for development of Russia-Iran ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi discussed prospects for the further development of relations between the two countries in a phone call on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing the Kremlin’s press service.

During the talks, Putin and Raisi also touched upon the situation around the Iranian nuclear program. The presidents underscored the need for further diplomatic efforts for achievement of agreements on implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Putin also offered his condolences to Raisi over a fatal train derailment in Iran on Wednesday.

