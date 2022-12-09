Putin says loss of trust in West will make future Ukraine talks harder

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia's near-total loss of trust in the West would make an eventual settlement over Ukraine much harder to reach, although contacts between Russian and U.S. intelligence services were at least continuing, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Since suffering a series of battlefield reverses, Putin has increasingly cast his more than nine-month-old invasion of Ukraine as a fight to defend Russia against an aggressive "collective West".

News.Az