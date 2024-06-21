Putin says Russia ready for peace talks with Ukraine at any time

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Thursday that Moscow is ready for peace talks with Ukraine at any time and place, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"On the basis of those agreements ... that were reached during difficult negotiations, almost a month and a half of negotiations in Istanbul and Minsk ... we are ready to continue our dialogue with the Ukrainian side. And it doesn't matter where they take place – in Minsk, Istanbul or Switzerland. ... Even tomorrow," he stressed, speaking at a news conference in Vietnam's capital Hanoi.Putin said he expected that the West would oppose his peace initiative on Ukraine and questioned why Russia's proposal was called "unrealistic" while no one criticized the same way Ukraine's "ultimatum," containing conditions unacceptable for Moscow.Sane politicians will think about Russia's proposal on Ukraine if they want to end the conflict, he said, warning that conditions may change depending on the situation on the battlefield."I do not think that such nihilism regarding our proposals will remain forever. For sure, something will change, including our conditions, depending on the situation on the ground," he said.At the same time, if Kyiv links the start of peace negotiations with the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine, then talks will never happen, he stressed.About the legitimacy of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Putin said that he expects him to be replaced by the West in the first half of 2025.Responding to a question about Ukraine's counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region, Putin said the Russian military is considering all possible scenarios.

