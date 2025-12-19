Putin says West deceived Russia, denies attack plans

+ ↺ − 16 px

BBC Russia editor Steve Rosenberg asked Vladimir Putin about his plans for the future of the country during the president's annual end-of-year televised event.

The Russian leader responded by saying he's calling for greater respect from other Western leaders, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

"Western politicians created the current situation with their own hands", Putin said, adding that "they constantly talk about preparing for war with Russia".

The president also said that plans to attack Europe are "nonsense".

News.Az