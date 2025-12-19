Putin says ball is in Kyiv and EU’s court to end war

Putin says ball is in Kyiv and EU’s court to end war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called on the European Union and Ukraine to take concrete steps toward peace in the ongoing war.

Speaking at a special year-end news conference in Moscow, Putin said the ball is in Kyiv and Brussels’ court, while Russia is ready to compromise, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"Now the ball is, first of all, on the side of the ringleaders of the Kyiv regime and their, in this case, and above all, European sponsors," he said.

The Russian leader praised US President Donald Trump's efforts aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine as "serious and sincere."

"We would also very much like to live next year in conditions of peace and without any military conflicts. And I repeat once again: we would very much like to, we are striving to resolve all disputed issues through negotiations," he said.

Putin said that when he met with Trump in Anchorage, Alaska in August, he approved the US peace plan to end the conflict, which is nearing the four-year mark.

"Upon arriving in Anchorage, I said that these would not be easy decisions for us. But we agree with the compromises proposed to us," he said.

"We are ready for the talks and to end the conflict using peaceful means."

News.Az