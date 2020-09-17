Putin to hold Security Council session on Thursday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a Security Council session on Thursday with its permanent members, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed reporters, reports TASS.

"Putin is working at Novo-Ogaryovo [his residence - TASS], in the middle of the day, the president plans to hold a briefing with the permanent members of the Security Council," he said, promising to later inform the media about the topics of the session.

News.Az

