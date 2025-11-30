Putin to meet Witkoff in Moscow ahead of December 4–5 talks

Steve Witkoff met Vladimir Putin at the Presidential Library in St Petersburg

Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff in early December, the Russian president's press secretary Dmitry Peskov told Russia TV journalist Pavel Zarubin, News.Az reports.

"Vladimir Putin will receive Witkoff before December 4-5, that is, before his state visit to India," he noted.

The meeting between Putin and Whitkoff was announced by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, November 25. He will present to the Russian leader a plan for a peace agreement proposed by Washington to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

