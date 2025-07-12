Putin urges Iran to accept zero-enrichment deal with the US, report says

Putin reportedly expressed his support for a zero-enrichment deal to both US President Donald Trump and Iranian officials, according to three European officials and one Israeli official, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Reuters
One of the sources affirmed that Moscow had communicated its position on enrichment to Jerusalem.
"We know that this is what Putin told the Iranians," a senior Israeli official told Axios.
Putin also expressed his position to Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in separate calls.
Russia changes its stance on Iran's nuclear program
"Putin would support zero enrichment. He encouraged the Iranians to work towards that in order to make negotiations with the Americans more favorable. The Iranians said they won't consider it," a European official with direct knowledge of the talks said.