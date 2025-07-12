Yandex metrika counter

Putin urges Iran to accept zero-enrichment deal with the US, report says

Putin urges Iran to accept zero-enrichment deal with the US, report says
Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly advised Iranian officials to accept a zero-nuclear enrichment deal with the US.

Putin reportedly expressed his support for a zero-enrichment deal to both US President Donald Trump and Iranian officials, according to three European officials and one Israeli official, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

One of the sources affirmed that Moscow had communicated its position on enrichment to Jerusalem.

"We know that this is what Putin told the Iranians," a senior Israeli official told Axios.

Putin also expressed his position to Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in separate calls.

Russia changes its stance on Iran's nuclear program

While Russia has publicly backed Iran’s stance on retaining its ability to enrich uranium, sources said that after the 12-day war, Putin changed his stance.

"Putin would support zero enrichment. He encouraged the Iranians to work towards that in order to make negotiations with the Americans more favorable. The Iranians said they won't consider it," a European official with direct knowledge of the talks said.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

