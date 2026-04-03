Pezeshkian urges WHO response to alleged US–Israeli strikes - PHOTO - VIDEO

“What message does attacking hospitals, pharmaceutical companies and the Pasteur Institute as a medical research centre in Iran convey?” Pezeshkian said in a post on X on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

“As a specialist physician, I urge the WHO, the Red Cross, Médecins Sans Frontières and physicians worldwide to respond to this crime against humanity,” he added.

His remarks came after the Pasteur Institute, one of the country’s oldest public health institutions, was reportedly targeted in a US–Israeli strike earlier in the day.

Press TV described the Pasteur Institute of Iran as a century-old pillar of global health and a member of the international Pasteur network, adding that it is a research, production, service and educational organisation established to support public health.

U.S.-Israeli airstrikes targeted Tehran’s Pasteur Institute, a century-old medical research and major vaccine production center.



Follow: https://t.co/mLGcUTSA3Q pic.twitter.com/krenI3xCIL — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) April 2, 2026

It said US–Israeli missiles also struck another major pharmaceutical company, Tofigh Daru, in Tehran on Tuesday, destroying its raw material production units and its research and development division.

Late on Thursday, US President Donald Trump threatened to strike and destroy bridges and electricity infrastructure in Iran.

The US military “hasn’t even started destroying what’s left in Iran. Bridges next, then electric power plants,” Trump wrote on social media, urging Tehran to accept his demands.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the threats, saying such tactics would not force Iran to surrender.

“Striking civilian structures will not compel Iranians to back down,” Araghchi wrote on X, adding: “Every bridge and building will be rebuilt stronger. What will never recover is damage to America’s standing.”

8 civilians reportedly killed, 95 injured following the US-Israeli strikes that targeted the B1 bridge in Karaj. The victims include Iranian travelers, residents of the local village, as well as families who were in the area for Nature Day.



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His comments came hours after Trump threatened to bomb Iran “back to the Stone Age”.

“We are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks. We are going to bring them back to the Stone Age, where they belong,” Trump said in a televised address.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the US threats to “bomb Iran back to the Stone Age” amount to a clear violation of international law.

“The explicit threat to ‘bomb Iran back to the Stone Age’ and to destroy power plants, which are vital for the survival and livelihood of a nation, is a violent and unlawful threat whose primary aim is to instil fear and terror among the civilian population,” the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement cited international legal instruments, including the 1977 Additional Protocol I and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, to argue that such threats constitute war crimes.

The ministry also condemned the US and Israel for what it described as violations of legal, moral and humanitarian norms, citing attacks on civilian infrastructure including schools, hospitals, sports facilities and cultural sites.

It referred to strikes on a primary school in Minab and a stadium in Lamerd on the first day of the conflict as examples of what it called “war crimes”.

It also claimed that more than 600 educational institutions, as well as universities, research centres, healthcare facilities and historical sites, have been targeted since the start of what it described as the “US–Israeli aggression” against Iran on 28 February.

The ministry further accused the US and Israel of targeting industrial and production centres built over decades despite sanctions, describing the actions as part of a broader campaign against Iran’s development.

It also criticised recent remarks by US officials, including threats to target Iran’s energy infrastructure, calling them evidence of “criminal intent” and potential war crimes and genocide.

The statement said such rhetoric constitutes incitement under international law and urged all countries to condemn it.