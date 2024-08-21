Putin visits Chechnya for first time since 2011, meets with Kadyrov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a visit to Chechnya on Tuesday, where he met with the region's leader, Ramzan Kadyrov. This marks Putin's first trip to the North Caucasus region since 2011.

The meeting took place on Kadyrov's residence, News.Az reports citing Russian media.Kadyrov wrote on Telegram that there would be a "packed program" of events."Vladimir Vladimirovich despite the hard working day is full of energy and ready to visit several places in Chechnya," he wrote.During the visit, Putin talked with special military operation volunteers at the Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes and inspected the new mosque of the Prophet Isa in Grozny.The last working meeting between the Russian President and the head of Chechnya took place on February 23 in the Kremlin. Then Ramzan Kadyrov reported to the head of state on the socio-economic development of the region and Chechnya's contribution to the special military operation.Putin earlier Tuesday visited other North Caucasus regions including Kabardino-Balkaria and North Ossetia.

