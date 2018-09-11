Yandex metrika counter

Putin & Xi cook pancakes, devour them with Russian caviar and vodka - VIDEO

Chinese leader Xi Jinping was challenged to show his cooking skills by host Vladimir Putin, when the Russian president invited his guest to try a traditional dish: pancake with caviar chased down with a shot of vodka.

Xi is visiting Russia’s far eastern city of Vladivostok, where an international economic forum is taking place. Taking a break from talks, the Russian president and his Chinese counterpart put on aprons and each cooked a Russian-style pancake called ‘blin’, RT reports.

Xi noticeably proved to be a more careful food craftsman, making a rounder piece of pastry. The two leaders then consumed their creations the Russian way: wrapping some caviar in them and eating them with a shot of vodka.

 

News.Az 

