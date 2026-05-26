South Korea targets first nuclear-powered submarine by mid-2030s
Source: Xinhua
South Korea plans to launch its first nuclear-powered submarine by the mid-2030s under a new defense program aimed at strengthening deterrence against North Korea's submarine-launched nuclear and missile capabilities, Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back said on Tuesday, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
The proposed project is intended to enhance the country's underwater surveillance and strike capabilities as security concerns on the Korean Peninsula continue to grow. The minister said the submarine would play a key role in responding to evolving threats from North Korea and improving South Korea's naval defense posture.
By Faig Mahmudov