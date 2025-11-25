Qarabağ face Napoli as Champions League battle kicks off in Naples

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Champions League group-stage match between Qarabağ FK and Napoli has officially started at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, News.Az reports.

The iconic Italian venue is packed as both sides take the field for a high-stakes European night.

Qarabağ began the game with strong discipline, aiming to control the tempo and resist Napoli’s early pressure. Head coach Gurban Gurbanov fielded a balanced lineup, focusing on compact defending and fast counters to exploit spaces behind the Italian back line.

Napoli opened aggressively, pushing forward from the first whistle and trying to seize momentum with quick passing and high pressing. The match has already taken on a fast rhythm, setting the stage for a tense and dynamic Champions League encounter.

