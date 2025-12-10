Qarabağ FK – Ajax match kicks off

+ ↺ − 16 px

The highly anticipated encounter at the heart of Qarabağ’s European campaign is now underway, drawing strong attention from fans and analysts across the continent, News.Az reports.

Qarabağ entered the match with growing confidence after a series of disciplined performances, while Ajax arrived with a refreshed squad and its signature dynamic, fast-paced style.

Both teams are fighting for crucial points that could shape their path in the tournament. Early moments of the match show high tempo, intense pressing and strong tactical focus from both sides.

Updates to follow as the game progresses.

News.Az