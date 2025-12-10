Who will win in Qarabağ–Ajax duel? Experts warn of a tense, fast-paced match

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Qarabağ–Ajax clash, set to take place this evening, stands out as one of the most decisive encounters of the tournament. Qarabağ enters the match with strong momentum, having impressed European audiences with disciplined play, tactical maturity and consistent attacking pressure. Ajax, despite undergoing a period of renewal, remains a club with deep football culture, a dynamic style and a tradition of nurturing technically gifted young talents. Both teams approach this match with high stakes: victory would significantly shape their progression chances and define their strategic path for the remainder of the competition. As anticipation builds, expectations among fans and experts are at their peak.

Former captain of the Azerbaijan national team, Tarlan Ahmadov, told News.Az that the match Qarabağ will play today carries decisive importance for both the team and its supporters. According to him, a victory in this encounter would significantly strengthen Qarabağ’s chances of advancing to the next stage.

Tarlan Ahmadov noted that the match will be difficult, as both teams are determined to gain the upper hand: “Although Ajax is no longer the strong and dominant team it once was, the club is working on developing a new generation of players and places great emphasis on its academy. Today we watched their U-19 team play, and it was clear that a completely new, different, and dynamic generation is emerging. In a few years, Ajax may partially regain its former strength.”

According to Ahmadov, despite being at the bottom of the standings, Ajax will try to earn points in this match to keep its hopes of advancing alive, while Qarabağ needs the victory even more: “The team that makes fewer mistakes in this match will be closer to winning. Qarabağ has its own unique playing style, and Ajax has its own system, but both teams play possession-based football that relies heavily on individual skill. Therefore, the match will be fast-paced and intense.”

The veteran player also stated that weather conditions could further complicate the game: “Rainy weather makes the ball more slippery, and the condition of the pitch will affect the rhythm of the match. Today, the chances are 50–50. The team that remains calmer and more precise will determine the outcome.”

Tarlan Ahmadov also pointed out certain issues in Qarabağ’s defensive line: “For many years, Qarabağ has played an attacking style based on ball possession. In such a system, defensive gaps naturally occur. Even attack-oriented teams like Barcelona face defensive difficulties. In today’s match, being extremely careful in defence is crucial.”

He added that this match could decide 90 percent of Qarabağ’s season: “If Qarabağ wins, it will have almost secured qualification for the next stage. Even one point from the remaining two matches may be enough.”

Ahmadov also commented on reports that some key Ajax players will miss the match due to injury: “This should not make Qarabağ complacent. In such situations, substitute young players tend to be more aggressive and motivated. This increases the difficulty of the match.”

In conclusion, he expressed confidence in Qarabağ’s victory: “Everyone wants Qarabağ to succeed. I believe the team will make us happy today.”

News.Az