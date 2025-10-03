Qarabag's Emmanuel Addai nets UEFA Champions League Goal of the Day - VIDEO

Azerbaijan's Qarabag FK winger Emmanuel Addai has been voted UEFA Champions League Goal of the Day for Matchday 2 on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old scored in Qarabag’s 2–0 home victory over Danish side Copenhagen, netting the team’s second goal in the clash at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, News.Az reports, citing UEFA.

Other contenders for the award included Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Monaco’s Jordan Teze, and PSV’s Ismael Saibari.

Addai’s strike helped Qarabag secure an important win on the European stage.

