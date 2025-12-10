Qarabağ takes 1–0 lead over Ajax

+ ↺ − 16 px

The breakthrough came after sustained attacking pressure from the Azerbaijani side, whose dynamic and controlled play finally paid off, News.Az reports.

The goal ignited celebrations in the stands as Qarabağ took a 1–0 lead over Ajax in this crucial European encounter.

With momentum now in Qarabağ’s favour, the match has intensified, and Ajax is pushing to respond quickly. The goal significantly boosts Qarabağ’s chances as they continue their fight for a decisive victory.

Further updates to follow.

News.Az