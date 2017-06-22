Qasemi: Terrorists not abide by basic human, moral principles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said on Thursday that terrorists and extremist groups do not adhere to basic human and moral principles, IRNA reported.

'Terrorists continue their crimes and atrocities against humanity at any time or place with no consideration,' Qasemi said condemning recent terrorist attacks in Helmand, Afghanistan.

Denouncing the brutal act, Qasemi sympathized with Afghan nation, government and families of the victims.

“Iran as always stands by the people of Afghanistan in their struggle with the inhuman phenomenon,” he said.

News sources in Afghanistan said that some 30 people were killed and 60 others injured in a terrorist attack in Helmand province on Thursday afternoon.

