Qatar Airways updates flight schedule, over 120 destinations by May

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Qatar Airways has released its latest revised flight schedule, reflecting a gradual increase in services to and from Doha.

In a post on X, the airline said it plans to operate flights to more than 120 destinations across its global network by mid-May 2026, News.Az reports.

Flights to and from Doha will continue to use dedicated flight corridors coordinated with the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.

Passengers are advised that schedules may change or flights may be cancelled due to operational, regulatory, safety, or other circumstances beyond the airline’s control. Those holding confirmed bookings will be contacted with updated flight information. Travelers should ensure their contact details are current and check the Qatar Airways website or app before arriving at the airport.

The airline emphasized that passengers should not arrive at the airport without a valid, confirmed ticket. Qatar Airways apologized for any inconvenience caused by ongoing disruptions and reiterated that the safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew remain its top priority.

News.Az