Qatar and Oman sign multiple agreements to strengthen ties

During His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's visit to the Sultanate of Oman, three executive programs and two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed in Muscat on Wednesday, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The signed executive programs included two executive programs for two MoUs signed between the Ministry of Sports and Youth of Qatar and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Youth of Oman for cooperation in the areas of sports and youth, in addition to the 7th executive program of the cultural and educational cooperation agreement between the governments of the two nations for the academic years 2025-2026, 2026-2027, 2027-2028.In addition, two MoUs were signed, the first one pertains to cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the State of Qatar, represented by the Diplomatic Institute, and the Foreign Ministry in the Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Diplomatic Academy in the fields of diplomatic studies and training.The second MoU aims to reinforce cooperation in the areas of development between the Ministry of Social development and Family in the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Social Development in the Sultanate of Oman.On the Qatari side, the MoUs were signed by HE Minister of Sports and Youth, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, and HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, with Minister of Finance, Sultan bin Salim Al Habsi, signing for the Omani side.

News.Az