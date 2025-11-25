Qatar–Azerbaijan Business Council convenes first meeting in Doha

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Qatar–Azerbaijan Business Council held its first meeting as part of the 4th session of the two countries’ Joint Economic, Trade, and Technical Commission in Doha, the capital of Qatar, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) and the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the event brought together officials and business representatives from both countries, as well as delegates from up to 30 Azerbaijani companies operating in tourism, public services, industry, construction, design, textiles, and other sectors.

The meeting featured remarks by Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs and Co-Chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between Azerbaijan and Qatar; Kamaladdin Heydarov, Azerbaijani Minister of Emergency Situations and Co-Chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission; Elnur Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Economy; Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari, Second Vice-Chairman of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry; as well as the Azerbaijan–Qatar Business Council Co-Chairs — Orkhan Mammadov, KOBIA Chairman of the Board, and Mohammed bin Jawhar Al-Mohammed, Board Member of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Discussions focused on Azerbaijan-Qatar economic and trade relations, expanding cooperation, and implementing joint projects and initiatives involving the business communities of both countries.

The event also included presentations on investment opportunities and the business climate in both states, including overviews of Qatar’s tourism sector and Azerbaijan’s Alat Free Economic Zone.

The KOBIA delegation also met with Abdulrahman bin Hesham Al Sowaidi, CEO of Qatar Development Bank. The sides discussed cooperation across various areas involving both countries’ business communities, as well as SME financing mechanisms.

