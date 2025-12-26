Qatar hosts FIDE Rapid & Blitz Chess Worlds 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar has kicked off the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championships 2025, hosting the elite global chess event in Doha until December 30. The tournament brings together top players from around the world to compete for four world titles in both men's and women's rapid and blitz categories.





A total of 251 players are competing in the men's rapid event, while 254 are entered in the blitz. The women's competition features 142 participants, including reigning champions and the highest-ranked specialists in fast-format chess, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Among the headline names are world number one Magnus Carlsen of Norway, reigning classical champion Gukesh Dommaraju of India, and 2024 world blitz champion Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia. Other notable participants include Fabiano Caruana, Anish Giri, Wesley So, Levon Aronian, and Alexander Grischuk. Rising stars such as 15-year-old Russian Ivan Zemlyanskii and 14-year-old Turkish prodigy Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus are also in the field.

In the women's competition, five-time world champion Ju Wenjun of China leads the lineup, alongside former champions Tan Zhongyi, Anna Muzychuk, Kateryna Lagno, Alexandra Goryachkina, and Bibisara Assaubayeva.

Qatar Chess Federation president Mohammed Al Mudahka highlighted the record number of participants and called the event a landmark edition that will elevate chess standards in the country. FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich praised Qatar’s track record in hosting major chess competitions, noting the championship as one of the most exciting events on the global chess calendar.

The total prize fund exceeds €1 million, with €700,000 for the open competitions and €300,000 for the women's events. Doha previously hosted the Rapid and Blitz World Championships in 2016, an edition remembered for its high level of competition.

News.Az