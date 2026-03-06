Qatar partially resumes air navigation through emergency routes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar announced a partial resumption of air navigation on Friday through designated "emergency routes."

The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement that air traffic in the country has partially resumed through “emergency air corridors” with limited capacity, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It said the step was taken in full coordination with the Qatari armed forces and other relevant state entities amid the ongoing regional escalation.

Qatar Airways announced a suspension Feb. 28, and extended it several times because of explosions in Doha amid US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a large-scale attack Saturday against Iran, killing more than 1,000 people, including Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, over 150 schoolgirls, and senior military officials.

Iran has retaliated with sweeping barrages that have targeted US bases, diplomatic facilities and military personnel across the region, as well as multiple Israeli cities. The attacks have continued to escalate.

News.Az