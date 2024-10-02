Qatar urges international community to halt Israeli aggression

+ ↺ − 16 px

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani called on the international community to stop the Zionist aggression on Lebanon, saying he supports peace and security in the region.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani made the remarks in a joint press conference alongside Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian where he also said that he supports regional and international efforts to reduce tensions and protect peace and security in the region.“In recent days, we have warned about increasing tensions in Lebanon. The occupying regime must stop its oppressive war on Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon. Mediation is our strategic option.”Sheikh Tamim said they will continue their mediation efforts aimed at stopping the genocidal campaign in Gaza and securing the release of the prisoners.The President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, for his part said that Iran is not looking for war and instead is seeking peace. He also warned of Iran's harsher response if Israeli regime responds to Iran's yesterday missile attack.The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps carried out a missile strike against the Israeli occupation entity on Tuesday evening.The IRGC said in a statement that it has targeted “the heart of the occupied territories” in response to the martyrdom of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, and IRGC general Abbas Nilforoushan at the hands of the Zionist regime.

News.Az