Qatar’s Al Jaber Twin Tower lit up with Azerbaijani flag (VIDEO)

On the occasion of the celebration of the Independence Day in Azerbaijan on May 28, the Al Jaber Twin Tower, an iconic building located in the center of Doha, has been lit up with the symbols of Azerbaijan, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Qatar told News.Az.

The event took place on the initiative of the Azerbaijani Embassy.

The illumination featured Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as well as Kharibulbul flower - the symbol of Karabakh and the slogan “Happy Independence Day”.

